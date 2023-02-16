WAAY 31 Exclusive: Harvest family watched military helicopter crash right in front of them

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1047 PM CST, gauge reports trends indicated that Indian Creek in Madison is quickly rising and already approaching 7 feet at 1050 PM. It will likely hit flood stage and continue to rise over the next two hours due to recent heavy rainfall from thunderstorms and additional rainfall expected overnight. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&