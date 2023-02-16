WAAY 31 Exclusive: Harvest family watched military helicopter crash right in front of them

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 145 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1047 PM CST, gauge reports trends indicated that Indian
Creek in Madison is quickly rising and already approaching 7
feet at 1050 PM. It will likely hit flood stage and continue
to rise over the next two hours due to recent heavy rainfall
from thunderstorms and additional rainfall expected
overnight. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the
warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

WAAY 31 Exclusive: Harvest family watched military helicopter crash right in front of them

  • Updated
  • 0

The helicopter went down in Harvest on Wednesday, killing both members of the crew.

A Harvest family is counting their blessings after seeing a Black Hawk helicopter fall before their eyes Wednesday. 

Reese Braxton, his wife and their four children were driving along Alabama 53 when a helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard crashed in front of them. 

"I just had told my son to roll his window up," said Leanda Bell, Braxton's wife. "As soon as I turned around, it was right there."

Clean-up after military helicopter crash

Investigators began clean-up Thursday after a Blackhawk helicopter crashed on Alabama 53 in Harvest on Wednesday.

Bell then made the decision to start recording, sharing her video exclusively with WAAY 31. 

With their four kids in the car, they watched helplessly as the fire consumed the helicopter and the two Tennessee National Guardsmen inside. 

"I didn't hear the helicopter at all," said Reese Braxton of the aircraft's sudden descent. "I just seen it out of my peripheral vision, and my wife was like, 'What's that?'"

The most disturbing part for Braxton was seeing the faces of the men, seconds before impact. 

"I seen the passenger like, brace himself in the helicopter when he flew down," he recalled.

Investigators spent Thursday combing through the charred wreckage. While it will take some time to figure out why the helicopter crashed, Braxton is trying to find a lesson to be learned from the tragedy. 

"Maybe the world just needs to start being a little more happy," said Braxton. "Anything can happen."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

