WAAY 31 Exclusive: Harvest family watched military helicopter crash right in front of them

A Harvest family is counting their blessings after seeing a Black Hawk helicopter fall before their eyes Wednesday.
Reese Braxton, his wife and their four children were driving along Alabama 53 when a helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard crashed in front of them.
"I just had told my son to roll his window up," said Leanda Bell, Braxton's wife. "As soon as I turned around, it was right there."
Bell then made the decision to start recording, sharing her video exclusively with WAAY 31.
With their four kids in the car, they watched helplessly as the fire consumed the helicopter and the two Tennessee National Guardsmen inside.
"I didn't hear the helicopter at all," said Reese Braxton of the aircraft's sudden descent. "I just seen it out of my peripheral vision, and my wife was like, 'What's that?'"
The most disturbing part for Braxton was seeing the faces of the men, seconds before impact.
"I seen the passenger like, brace himself in the helicopter when he flew down," he recalled.
Investigators spent Thursday combing through the charred wreckage. While it will take some time to figure out why the helicopter crashed, Braxton is trying to find a lesson to be learned from the tragedy.
"Maybe the world just needs to start being a little more happy," said Braxton. "Anything can happen."