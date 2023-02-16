WAAY 31 Exclusive: Harvest family shares terrifying experience seeing military helicopter crash in front of them

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 39 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

WAAY 31 Exclusive: Harvest family shares terrifying experience seeing military helicopter crash in front of them

A Harvest family is counting their blessings after seeing a Blackhawk helicopter fall before their eyes on Wednesday. 

Reese Braxton, his wife and four children were driving along Alabama 53 when a helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard crashed in front of them. 

"I just had told my son to roll his window up," said Leanda Bell, who saw the crash." "As soon as I turned around, it was right there."

Clean-up after military helicopter crash

Investigators began clean-up Thursday after a Blackhawk helicopter crashed on Alabama 53 in Harvest on Wednesday.

Bell then made the decision to start recording, sharing her video exclusively with WAAY 31 News. 

With their four kids in the car, they watched helplessly as the fire consumed the helicopter and the lives of the two National Guardsmen. 

"I didn't hear it at all, said Reese Braxton." "My wife was like, what was that"?

The most disturbing part for Braxton was seeing the faces of the men seconds before impact. 

"When I [saw] it, I [saw] the passengers brace themselves in the hospital," said Braxton.

While it will take some time to figure out why the helicopter crashed, Braxton said their is a major lesson to learn from this tragedy. 

"Maybe the world just needs to start being a little more happy," said Braxton. "Anything can happen."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

