WAAY 31 Exclusive: Harvest family shares terrifying experience seeing military helicopter crash in front of them

A Harvest family is counting their blessings after seeing a Blackhawk helicopter fall before their eyes on Wednesday.
Reese Braxton, his wife and four children were driving along Alabama 53 when a helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard crashed in front of them.
"I just had told my son to roll his window up," said Leanda Bell, who saw the crash." "As soon as I turned around, it was right there."
Bell then made the decision to start recording, sharing her video exclusively with WAAY 31 News.
With their four kids in the car, they watched helplessly as the fire consumed the helicopter and the lives of the two National Guardsmen.
"I didn't hear it at all, said Reese Braxton." "My wife was like, what was that"?
The most disturbing part for Braxton was seeing the faces of the men seconds before impact.
"When I [saw] it, I [saw] the passengers brace themselves in the hospital," said Braxton.
While it will take some time to figure out why the helicopter crashed, Braxton said their is a major lesson to learn from this tragedy.
"Maybe the world just needs to start being a little more happy," said Braxton. "Anything can happen."