WAAY 31 demands Florence leaders turn over emails, documents related to controversial rebranding

In the wake of the community backlash surrounding the city of Florence rebranding reveal this week, serious questions about the process.
WAAY 31 continues to push for answers and filed an open records request Friday.
The city of Florence confirmed they received the open records requests, after our newsroom first emailed then turned in a one-page document and delivered it to city clerk Friday morning.
WAAY 31's iTeam wants a copy of the request for proposal document the city says it created and sent out before selecting Tatum Design firm for the $25 thousand logo rebrand and $75 thousand website redesign last year.
The WAAY 31 newsroom is also asking for proof of that notice of RFP the city says they posted to the public, after the city said they received no responses from local companies to the RFP. In our open records request we are asking to review all email communications from city council and staff where the rebranding is mentioned from January first 2021 up until now.
Finally, our newsroom is asking to review budget documents and funding sources for the project with a breakdown of where these funds were generated.
Our newsroom formally requesting this information through this legal process due to the lack of response from the mayor’s office to our phone calls and emails regarding this information, Thursday.
At least one city council member has already said she wants the full council and mayor to review the branding and address community concerns around the project at their next meeting, that is scheduled for next Tuesday!
