WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost committed to keeping viewers safe, informed

Taylor Kanost was a senior in high school when he first got bit by the meteorology bug.
A curiosity about severe weather led to an impromptu storm chase with some friends, and by the end of his college days he’d already witnessed about 20 tornadoes in person.
That passion led him to a career in news and weather, first in Colorado, then in Virginia and Iowa. Along the way, he got married and became a father of two girls.
Now, he’s bringing his family, knowledge and talent to North Alabama.
Kanost said he was ready to get away from the cold weather, but the more he looked into Huntsville, the more he realized just how perfect the area is.
“It’s not too big but with plenty to do, beautiful scenery to go hiking,” he said. “We love getting to go outside as much as possible, and there’s plenty of entertainment options, like the Space & Rocket Center. … We can’t wait to check it all out.”
Kanost knew Alabama weather would be different than what he’d seen in Iowa or Colorado. As his first day neared, he realized it would coincide with something North Alabama has become all too familiar with: severe thunderstorms with a possibility of tornadoes.
“What a way to start a tenure,” Kanost said. “I saw it coming days ahead, so I had at least some early warning that that would be a possibility.”
Fortunately, that wasn’t the only early warning he had on his side. He was also now working with the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
It’s a system with a long name and an even longer list of benefits. Through dual polarization technology, not only can the radars detect precipitation, but also they can more accurately estimate how much precipitation, tell the type (rain or hail, snow or sleet) and detect tornado debris signatures or other non-meteorological items.
“I’ve never worked with a station that had its own radars, and that we have three of them is a big resource,” Kanost said.
“When the weather is at its worst, every minute counts, and the advantage of our Early Warning Radar Network is that it scans and gives us the latest updates three to five minutes faster than any other station.
"When there’s a tornado on the ground, that is priceless.”
It’s also just one of the tools in the WAAY 31 weather team arsenal. In addition to one of the largest privately held radar networks in the U.S., WAAY 31’s news and weather teams have the region’s most advanced, state-of-the-art storm chaser, StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
It has four cameras, scientific tools for real-time analysis of weather conditions and the capability to let WAAY 31 report live from anywhere at the push of a button.
To sum it all up: “It’s a pretty sweet ride,” Kanost said. “We have all the bells and whistles to cover everything, from those radars to our StormTracker vehicle.”
As WAAY 31’s chief meteorologist, Kanost is determined to make sure WAAY 31 remains North Alabama’s home for weather coverage viewers can count on.
“I plan on putting everything I have into this job,” he said. “I don’t take it lightly. I don’t take our viewers’ safety lightly. … Myself and our team, we’ll work as hard as we can to keep everyone safe and informed. Whether it’s sunny or it’s nasty, we will be there for you.”
And don’t worry — we’ve already asked if he plans to root for Alabama or Auburn next fall.
“I’m staying out of that! I’m not taking a side,” he said. “I care for my safety, so I’m going to remain neutral in that rivalry and I will remain a Nebraska Cornhusker fan.”