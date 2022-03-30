WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna named Alabama’s Weather Anchor of the Year

Kate McKenna is Alabama’s Weather Anchor of the Year.
The recognition comes to WAAY 31’s chief meteorologist via the 2022 Alabama Broadcasters Association ABBY Awards. The awards ceremony was held March 27 in Birmingham.
“North Alabama sees some of the most intense severe weather in the nation,” McKenna said.
“It is a privilege to be able to keep our viewers safe. With the help of an outstanding weather team, we strive to uphold that goal. Thank you to the ABA and our viewers in North Alabama.”
In receiving the honor, McKenna was judged as having “the best overall performance by an individual weather anchor in presenting daily weather segments, severe weather coverage and weather-related stories.”
“Honoring Kate as Best Weather Anchor is well-deserved,” said Mike Wright, vice president and general manager of WAAY.
“She’s a true calm in the storm, the consummate professional who always uses our advanced weather tools to truly help keep families safe. Her calm, clear communication — no matter how dire the situation — is how she prepares, not scares, North Alabama.”
