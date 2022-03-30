 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with
frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected for much of the
afternoon and early evening period. Frequent wind gusts around
60 MPH are expected in the highest terrain of northeast Alabama
and southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT this morning to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna named Alabama’s Weather Anchor of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Kate McKenna Weather Anchor of the Year

Kate McKenna is Alabama’s Weather Anchor of the Year.

The recognition comes to WAAY 31’s chief meteorologist via the 2022 Alabama Broadcasters Association ABBY Awards. The awards ceremony was held March 27 in Birmingham.

“North Alabama sees some of the most intense severe weather in the nation,” McKenna said.

“It is a privilege to be able to keep our viewers safe. With the help of an outstanding weather team, we strive to uphold that goal. Thank you to the ABA and our viewers in North Alabama.”

In receiving the honor, McKenna was judged as having “the best overall performance by an individual weather anchor in presenting daily weather segments, severe weather coverage and weather-related stories.”

“Honoring Kate as Best Weather Anchor is well-deserved,” said Mike Wright, vice president and general manager of WAAY.

“She’s a true calm in the storm, the consummate professional who always uses our advanced weather tools to truly help keep families safe. Her calm, clear communication — no matter how dire the situation — is how she prepares, not scares, North Alabama.”

Count on Kate to bring you the most accurate weather information weekdays on WAAY 31 News at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. and by downloading the WAAY 31 Weather app HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you