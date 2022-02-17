WAAY 31 Celebrates Women of Color: Kim Lewis

Throughout February, WAAY 31 is honoring Black History Month by highlighting the groundbreaking successes and contributions of women of color in our region. Despite hardships, these women are leading and making unique accomplishments in their fields, and they’re doing this all while giving back to the community.
One such woman is Kim Caudle Lewis, a wife and mother of two who makes being an entrepreneur look easy.
Lewis graduated from Calhoun Community College, where she earned a degree in computer information systems.
"I’m the youngest of 10 kids, the daughter of parents that neither one went to college,” Lewis said.
She told WAAY 31 her career evolved in way that she could've never imagined. As a single mom, she wanted to not just make ends meet but provide a good life for her daughter.
That motivation led her to start a small company that specialized in health care information technology consulting.
"We started off in my bedroom and working nights and weekends, to making around $43 million in revenue just last year," Lewis said.
The company has evolved into PROJECTXYZ, a diversified technical solutions company, serving federal and commercial clients around the world. It specializes in manufacturing, logistics, information technology and alternative energy, among other areas.
Currently, it has more than 300 employees, at both domestic and international sites. Lewis said it's also one of the few Black-owned auto manufacturing suppliers in the world.
Employees of PROJECTXYZ told WAAY 31 that Lewis and her husband’s recent purchase of the company was substantial in saving 147 jobs. They said the takeover also resulted in a much-needed change in workplace culture.
"The feel of community that we have in this facility is not anything that you are going to get anywhere else," said Plant Manager Ana Padgett. “The employees know that they can count on Kim and Larry if something is needed. ... People here have stopped being a number, and now, they are a person."
Lewis explained that the partnership with the Shoals Economic Development Council was a vital component of the acquisition.
“It helped us be able to lead a company like this and represent the automotive industry in our area and be able to concentrate mostly on plastic injection molding here," Lewis said. "It's a new adventure for us. It's something we hadn't done before, but it was something the community needed to in order to save those jobs.”
She said she’s extremely proud to be an industry leader and believes it helped open the door for her to become the first woman of color to chair the Huntsville-Madison Chamber of Commerce two years ago.
"It had been 20 years since someone of African-American descent actually held the chamber chairman title," she explained. "It also showed the progress the community is making by embracing all types of industries, because a lot of time, the chamber chairpersons have different backgrounds. I was probably one of the few that started my business myself and actually grew it to the point where I was able to be the chairman of the chamber and represent the community."
Lewis said she traveled to Japan and Paris during her time in leadership with the Huntsville-Madison Chamber of Commerce to demonstrate what Huntsville has to offer.
“It was a great accomplishment and great honor for me to be able to do that," she said.
She said it’s gratifying to be running a successful business alongside her husband, Larry Lewis. They have acquired many prestigious awards together.
“We've made the Inc. 5000 list over the last four years. We just made the Inc. Female Founders list this past year,” she said, adding she’s especially motivated to serve as an example to other women of what’s possible.
“I want to continue to show them that they can continue to grow and expand. You don't have to be pigeon-holed in just one area," she said. "You can find your passion and then also take it into areas that you never even knew you were interested in."
The Lewises also own BIZ TECH in Huntsville. It’s a group of startup experts who help other entrepreneurs build their businesses from the ground up.
“We are really trying to teach other small-business owners how to get started and how to expand,” Lewis said.
