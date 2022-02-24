WAAY 31 Celebrates Women of Color: Destiny Payton

Throughout February, WAAY 31 is honoring Black History Month by highlighting groundbreaking successes and contributions of women of color in our community. Despite hardships, these women are leading and accomplishing impressive firsts in their fields — all while giving back to the community.
One such woman is Destiny Payton, owner of MaDonni Beauty Supply and Salon Suites in Huntsville. It’s the first Black-owned business of its kind in the city of Huntsville, and it’s Payton's dream come true.
"I always dreamt of having my own beauty salon as a little girl,” Payton said.
She told WAAY 31 she was also motivated to pursue her dream after experiencing discrimination in local stores.
“Here in Huntsville, I was asked to be searched by a police officer at a local beauty supply store here," she said. "I remember dumping my bag over, and it was just the way that I felt in that moment."
According to the National Federation of Beauty Suppliers, 70% of stores are owned by people of Asian descent in a multibillion-dollar market supported mostly by women of color. According to Nielsen report, Black women make up more than 80% of spending in the hair care market. The lack of diversity, Payton said, compelled her to establish the business.
"I decided to stop shopping, and I started saving my spending money to invest it into something that meant something to me and our community," Payton said.
She spent time working a corporate job and in real estate to save enough money to launch the business. She said she saved at least $100,000 in order to get started.
"I just made sure that I didn't come onto the business with debt. That was one of my goals,” Payton explained.
Payton also spent a considerable amount of time making sure her business credit was intact. The process took about two years.
Now she spends a lot of her time educating others who are interested in business. She said people often aren’t aware of the lenders out there willing to help minorities launch businesses.
Payton said her father played an extremely important role in the next steps she took to realize her dream.
Payton’s father, Donnie Williams, raised her as a single parent. He told WAAY 31 that he’s extremely proud of his daughter’s accomplishments.
“I told her I would always stand by her and support her, no matter what,” Williams said.
Williams was surprised to learn that his daughter aspired to own a beauty supply business.
“She loved singing when she was a little girl. I always thought she would become a music artist,” he said.
But he has stuck to his word of support.
"It's the two of us. My father has been a very big support in my life, and he was here every day with me when I started this journey,” Payton said.
MaDonni Beauty Supply & Salon Suites is 4,000 square feet, and Payton said it’ll offer a plethora of beauty services.
“It’s a place where you can get your hair and makeup done, and you can get your nails done and your toes as well," Payton said. "You can come and buy your products, too, and handle all of your beauty needs all in one place.”
Her newest product line focuses on pregnancy and post-partum.
"I call it the Glow-Up Collection, because after you go through pregnancy, people don't realize how you lose your hair," she explained. "Your eyebrows thin, and your skin goes crazy.”
The collection of products is created to help women through that transition.
Payton said MaDonni Beauty Supply & Salon Suites is a self-funded business. She’s still developing the suites after issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the project. This is the side of the business that'll provide services including hair, nails, and skin care. Payton said she she's working hard to complete the project, but she has a lot on her plate including other business-related projects. Not to mention the other roles she juggles as the mother of a little boy and a cast member of the reality TV show "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" on the Oprah Winfrey Network. She plans to have a grand opening on or before Juneteenth. MaDonni Beauty Supply & Salon Suites is located at 1010 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816.