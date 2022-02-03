WAAY 31 Celebrates Women of Color: Cynthia Joiner

During the month of February, WAAY 31 News is honoring Black History Month. We’re highlighting the groundbreaking successes and contributions of Black women in our community.
In spite of hardships, these women are leading and making extraordinary accomplishments in their fields. They’re also known for the tremendous ways in which they give back to the community.
One such woman is Cynthia Joiner, owner of the Cynthia Joiner Real Estate Group in Huntsville.
Joiner embarked on a career in the real estate industry more than a decade ago. She described the journey to success as complicated.
"I was a single-parent mother at that time, and I didn't know what I was going to do," Joiner said.
She lost her job at a nonprofit due to layoffs. Walter Rooks threw Joiner a lifeline and paid for her to enroll in real estate school.
"I remember taking the exam, although it has been a long time since I took it," she said. "The exam can be tricky. It’s not uncommon for some Realtors to take the exam multiple times in order to pass it."
She explained building a sustainable business in real estate does not happen overnight.
"It actually took me about three years to get established. When you first get into the business, there’s a lot of learning and training involved,” Joiner said.
Joiner said she spent countless hours reviewing the legal side of the industry as well as learning as much as she could about various neighborhoods across the region. She believes investing her time in these and other critical areas helped her build a sustainable business that would continue to thrive.
"Some of my other keys to success are consistency and relationship-building. It’s important to always do what you say you are going to do," she explained.
In the business, real estate agents often obtain licenses as a quick way to make money.
“They are seeing this as a hobby, but when you think about helping someone purchase a home, you must remember it’s the most important purchase they’ll make in their life," she said.
Joiner recently sold a house on Beadle Lane in Huntsville priced at more than $400,000. Toni and Aiko Brum now call it home.
"Cynthia sent us documents in the mail to Hawaii and online of areas of Huntsville and Madison so that we could review them and look at the maps,” said Aiko Brum.
Aiko Brum said she knew the house needed to be able to accommodate herself, her husband and her mother.
"Cynthia did her homework and found what we needed under the circumstance of a low-housing inventory in many areas. I think, in under two weeks, we signed the contract on the house," she said.
The Brums' home is just one of many that Joiner has sold in the area. She told WAAY 31 she hit the $20-million mark last year. She currently ranks in the top 6% of all agents at Keller Williams Realty in Huntsville.
"I don't count the number of houses I sell. The most important thing to me personally is that, at the end of the transactions, my clients are happy and are creating generational wealth," Joiner said.
Joiner vividly remembered selling a house to an elderly couple many years ago.
“They were about 60 years old. They never thought that they would ever be able to purchase a home," she said. "I recall that, at closing, the couple started crying and praying! It was very fruitful for me. It's a feeling that I just can't describe. It gives me so much inspiration to go out and help people accomplish the American dream."
According to a 2017 National Association of Realtors study, only 7% of Realtors are Black, and many of them have second jobs to supplement their income. The study found 52% of Black real estate agents reported a median gross income of less than $25,000 in 2016.
"It is very challenging to be in this business," Joiner said. "We just don't have the money to start up a business. We can't wait six or seven months before our first check."
She spends a lot of her time mentoring and helping others looking to become Realtors. She said she’s currently exploring more ways to help aspiring agents get started.
In 2020, she was featured on HGTV’s "House Hunters," and she's a significant player in the local community, sponsoring big events like “Jazz in the Park Huntsville” and Martin Luther King Jr. unity programs.
"I plan to stay actively involved in the community and leave a legacy," Joiner said.