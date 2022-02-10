WAAY 31 Celebrates Women of Color: Bobby Bradley

During the month of February, WAAY 31 is honoring Black History Month. We’re highlighting the successes and contributions of Black women in our community.
These women are leading and accomplishing impressive firsts in their careers. They’re also known for their generosity in giving back to the community.
One such woman is Bobby Bradley, co-founder of the Village of Promise in Huntsville.
You’ve likely heard the common saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.” The Village of Promise in Huntsville is putting those words into action and taking it to another level by elevating entire families.
Bradley said it all started with a vision to give back.
"The whole idea is to break the cycle of generational poverty, and we believe that you do that when the adult is successfully employed and has a sustainable career that allows them to take care of themselves and their families," she said.
Bradley co-founded the nonprofit organization with Gloria Batts. Bradley said she is the first person in her family to own a business.
“I didn't start my career as an entrepreneur, but I ended it as one, and that’s a significant accomplishment,” she exclaimed.
The company was established in 2011 at the Montview Elementary School located in Huntsville with a budget of $100,000. Today, the nonprofit’s budget is about $1.5 million.
It’s a family advancement center supported by public and private funds. The organization focuses on the development of kids from infancy as well as adults. The program is designed to help them create the life of their dreams.
"That may mean helping them obtain their GED. It might mean helping them acquire a skill that will launch them into their own career," Bradley said. "We’ll meet them wherever they are as adults and then work with them to help them reach their dream using the gifts and skills that God has given them."
One program participant told WAAY 31 the program pushed them to envision a better future by figuring out what they wanted for their life. Assistance is provided in many areas, including child care, education, health and nutrition, mental health and professional development.
One way that the Village of Promise has been able to thrive is by partnering with other organizations in the community.
“We've also become more of a conduit or facilitator to help people gain access to some of the resources that are available in the community that they may not know about,” Bradley said.
Rita McAdoo is a prime example of the Village of Promise’s success under Bradley’s leadership. She is now an employee there and works as an executive assistant and coordinator of the Infant University. McAdoo started her relationship with the organization as a client.
"The Village of Promise helped me go back to school and acquire my associate’s degree in general business with Drake State and graduate with honors,” McAdoo explained.
She told WAAY 31 she’s extremely grateful for the doors they’ve helped her open.
"They’ve been in my life during most of my biggest accomplishments, and I'm glad that I was able to have the people of this organization walk alongside me to help me accomplish my goals,” McAdoo said.
The nonprofit has assisted McAdoo and at least 500 others since its inception.
