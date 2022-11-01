WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football state playoff matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football state playoffs in North Alabama.
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
Class 1A
PHILLIPS @ VALLEY HEAD
Class 2A
COLLINSVILLE @ FALKVILLE
HATTON @ PISGAH
NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN @ LEXINGTON
RED BAY @ FYFFE
Class 3A
COLBERT COUNTY @ PENNINGTON
DANVILLE @ MARS HILL
FAYETTE COUNTY @ SYLVANIA
GERALDINE @ WINFIELD
PHIL CAMPBELL @ MADISON ACADEMY
VINEMONT @ LAUDERDALE COUNTY
Class 4A
CENTRAL @ PRICEVILLE
MADISON COUNTY @ DESHLER
ROGERS @ RANDOLPH
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN @ WEST MORGAN
Class 5A
BOAZ @ RUSSELLVILLE
BREWER @ SCOTTSBORO
EAST LIMESTONE @ ARAB
GUNTERSVILLE @ FAIRVIEW
Class 6A
BUCKHORN @ HARTSELLE
DECATUR @ FORT PAYNE
HAZEL GREEN @ MUSCLE SHOALS
Class 7A
BOB JONES @ HOOVER
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE @ FLORENCE
HUNTSVILLE @ THOMPSON
VESTAVIA @ AUSTIN