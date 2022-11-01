 Skip to main content
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football state playoff matchups

BGFN This Week's Matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football state playoffs in North Alabama.

Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.

Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).

The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.

See more matchups from across the state HERE

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Class 1A

PHILLIPS @ VALLEY HEAD

Class 2A

COLLINSVILLE @ FALKVILLE

HATTON @ PISGAH

NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN @ LEXINGTON

RED BAY @ FYFFE

Class 3A

COLBERT COUNTY @ PENNINGTON

DANVILLE @ MARS HILL

FAYETTE COUNTY @ SYLVANIA

GERALDINE @ WINFIELD

PHIL CAMPBELL @ MADISON ACADEMY

VINEMONT @ LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Class 4A

CENTRAL @ PRICEVILLE

MADISON COUNTY @ DESHLER

ROGERS @ RANDOLPH

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN @ WEST MORGAN

Class 5A

BOAZ @ RUSSELLVILLE

BREWER @ SCOTTSBORO

EAST LIMESTONE @ ARAB

GUNTERSVILLE @ FAIRVIEW

Class 6A

BUCKHORN @ HARTSELLE

DECATUR @ FORT PAYNE

HAZEL GREEN @ MUSCLE SHOALS

Class 7A

BOB JONES @ HOOVER

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE @ FLORENCE

HUNTSVILLE @ THOMPSON

VESTAVIA @ AUSTIN

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

