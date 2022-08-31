WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.
Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.
Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).
The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.
THURSDAY, Sept. 1
Class 3A
Brindlee Mountain @ Asbury
Elkmont @ Phil Campbell
Class 6A
Hazel Green @ Lee
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
Class 1A
Addison @ Cherokee
Decatur Heritage @ Valley Head
Meek @ Waterloo
Phillips @ Shoals Christian
Tanner @ Tharptown
Wadley @ Spring Garden
Class 2A
Ider @ Whitesburg Christian
Lexington @ Red Bay
North Sand Mountain @ Fyffe
Pisgah @ Sand Rock
Section @ Collinsville
Sheffield @ Falkville
Class 3A
Clements @ Lauderdale County
Geraldine @ Plainview
Madison Academy @ JB Pennington
Mars Hill @ Colbert Heights
Susan Moore @ Danville
Sylvania @ Piedmont
West Point @ Vinemont
Class 4A
Brooks @ West Morgan
Central @ Wilson
DAR @ New Hope
Deshler @ West Limestone
East Lawrence @ Rogers
Good Hope @ Cherokee County
JP2 @ Randolph
North Jackson @ Westminster Christian
Class 5A
Ardmore @ Brewer
Crossville @ Guntersville
Douglas @ Arab
East Limestone @ Fairview
Lawrence County @ Russellville
Madison County @ Priceville
Scottsboro @ Boaz
Class 6A
Athens @ Decatur
Buckhorn @ Gadsden City
Columbia @ Muscle Shoals
Fort Payne @ Mae Jemison
Hartselle @ Cullman
Class 7A
Albertville @ Florence
Bob Jones @ James Clemens
Huntsville @ Grissom
Sparkman @ Austin