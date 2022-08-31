 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups

  • Updated
  • 0
BGFN This Week's Matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.

Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.

Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).

The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.

Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

Class 3A

Brindlee Mountain @ Asbury

Elkmont @ Phil Campbell

Class 6A

Hazel Green @ Lee

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

Class 1A

Addison @ Cherokee

Decatur Heritage @ Valley Head

Meek @ Waterloo

Phillips @ Shoals Christian

Tanner @ Tharptown

Wadley @ Spring Garden

Class 2A

Ider @ Whitesburg Christian

Lexington @ Red Bay

North Sand Mountain @ Fyffe

Pisgah @ Sand Rock

Section @ Collinsville

Sheffield @ Falkville

Class 3A

Clements @ Lauderdale County

Geraldine @ Plainview

Madison Academy @ JB Pennington

Mars Hill @ Colbert Heights

Susan Moore @ Danville

Sylvania @ Piedmont

West Point @ Vinemont

Class 4A

Brooks @ West Morgan

Central @ Wilson

DAR @ New Hope

Deshler @ West Limestone

East Lawrence @ Rogers

Good Hope @ Cherokee County

JP2 @ Randolph

North Jackson @ Westminster Christian

Class 5A

Ardmore @ Brewer

Crossville @ Guntersville

Douglas @ Arab

East Limestone @ Fairview

Lawrence County @ Russellville

Madison County @ Priceville

Scottsboro @ Boaz

Class 6A

Athens @ Decatur

Buckhorn @ Gadsden City

Columbia @ Muscle Shoals

Fort Payne @ Mae Jemison

Hartselle @ Cullman

Class 7A

Albertville @ Florence

Bob Jones @ James Clemens

Huntsville @ Grissom

Sparkman @ Austin

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you