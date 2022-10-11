Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.
Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.
Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).
The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Class 2A
THARPTOWN @ SHEFFIELD
Class 7A
GRISSOM @ FLORENCE
SPARKMAN @ HUNTSVILLE
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Class 1A
DECATUR HERITAGE @ GAYLESVILLE
HACKLEBURG @ SHOALS CHRISTIAN
MEEK @ VINA
WOODVILLE @ VALLEY HEAD
WATERLOO @ PHILLIPS
Class 2A
ADDISON @ FALKVILLE
COLLINSVILLE @ WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN
FYFFE @ PISGAH
HATTON @ LEXINGTON
NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN @ SECTION
SAND ROCK @ IDER
TANNER @ RED BAY
Class 3A
COLBERT HEIGHTS @ PHIL CAMPBELL
CLEMENTS @ COLBERT COUNTY
DANVILLE @ VINEMONT
GERALDINE @ PIEDMONT
HOKES BLUFF @ SYLVANIA
MADISON ACADEMY @ BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN
MARS HILL BIBLE @ LAUDERDALE COUNTY
PLAINVIEW @ WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN
RANDOLPH @ NEW HOPE
SUSAN MOORE @ JB PENNINGTON
Class 4A
JP2 @ DAR
EAST LAWRENCE @ WEST MORGAN
NORTH JACKSON @ MADISON COUNTY
ROGERS @ DESHLER
WEST LIMESTONE @ CENTRAL
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN @ PRICEVILLE
WILSON @ BROOKS
Class 5A
BOAZ @ SARDIS
EAST LIMESTONE @ WEST POINT
FAIRVIEW @ LAWRENCE COUNTY
GUNTERSVILLE @ ARAB
RUSSELLVILLE @ ARDMORE
SCOTTSBORO @ DOUGLAS
Class 6A
ATHENS @ COLUMBIA
CULLMAN @ MUSCLE SHOALS
DECATUR @ HARTSELLE
FORT PAYNE @ BUCKHORN
HAZEL GREEN @ MAE JEMISON
LEE @ GADSDEN CITY
Class 7A
AUSTIN @ BOB JONES
JAMES CLEMENS @ ALBERTVILLE