WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups

  • Updated
  • 0
BGFN This Week's Matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.

Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.

Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).

The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Class 2A

THARPTOWN @ SHEFFIELD

Class 7A

GRISSOM @ FLORENCE

SPARKMAN @ HUNTSVILLE

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Class 1A

DECATUR HERITAGE @ GAYLESVILLE

HACKLEBURG @ SHOALS CHRISTIAN

MEEK @ VINA

WOODVILLE @ VALLEY HEAD

WATERLOO @ PHILLIPS

Class 2A

ADDISON @ FALKVILLE

COLLINSVILLE @ WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN

FYFFE @ PISGAH

HATTON @ LEXINGTON

NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN @ SECTION

SAND ROCK @ IDER

TANNER @ RED BAY

Class 3A

COLBERT HEIGHTS @ PHIL CAMPBELL

CLEMENTS @ COLBERT COUNTY

DANVILLE @ VINEMONT

GERALDINE @ PIEDMONT

HOKES BLUFF @ SYLVANIA

MADISON ACADEMY @ BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN

MARS HILL BIBLE @ LAUDERDALE COUNTY

PLAINVIEW @ WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN

RANDOLPH @ NEW HOPE

SUSAN MOORE @ JB PENNINGTON

Class 4A

JP2 @ DAR

EAST LAWRENCE @ WEST MORGAN

NORTH JACKSON @ MADISON COUNTY

ROGERS @ DESHLER

WEST LIMESTONE @ CENTRAL

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN @ PRICEVILLE

WILSON @ BROOKS

Class 5A

BOAZ @ SARDIS

EAST LIMESTONE @ WEST POINT

FAIRVIEW @ LAWRENCE COUNTY

GUNTERSVILLE @ ARAB

RUSSELLVILLE @ ARDMORE

SCOTTSBORO @ DOUGLAS

Class 6A

ATHENS @ COLUMBIA

CULLMAN @ MUSCLE SHOALS

DECATUR @ HARTSELLE

FORT PAYNE @ BUCKHORN

HAZEL GREEN @ MAE JEMISON

LEE @ GADSDEN CITY

Class 7A

AUSTIN @ BOB JONES

JAMES CLEMENS @ ALBERTVILLE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

