WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Class 5A
Guntersville at Douglas
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Class 1A
Coosa Christian at Decatur Heritage
Phillips at Cherokee
Shoals Christian at Vina
Spring Garden at Victory Christian
Class 2A
Collinsville at Pisgah
Falkville at Tanner
Fyffe at Whitesburg Christian
North Sound Mountain at Ider
Red Bay at Sheffield
Sand Rock at Section
Tharptown at Hatton
Class 3A
Asbury at Susan Moore
Clements at Mars Hill
Colbert Heights at Meek
Geraldine at Hokes Bluff
JP Pennington at Danville
Lauderdale County at Elkmont
Phil Campbell at Colbert County
Plainview at Piedmont
Ohatchee at Sylvania
Vinemont at Brindlee Mountain
Class 4A
Cherokee County at Oneonta
DAR at Priceville
Deshler at East Lawrence
New Hope at Madison County
North Jackson at Randolph School
West Limestone at Brooks
Westminster Christian at JP2
Wilson at Rogers
Class 5A
AP Brewer at East Limestone
Arab at Sardis
Boaz at Crossville
Fairview at Good Hope
Lawrence County at Ardmore
Russellville at West Point
Class 6A
Buckhorn at Hazel Green
Columbia at Hartselle
Decatur at Cullman
Gadsden City at Fort Payne
Mae Jemison at Lee
Muscle Shoals at Athens
Class 7A
Albertville at Sparkman
Austin at Florence
Grissom at Bob Jones
James Clemens at Huntsville