WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups

  • Updated
  • 0
BGFN This Week's Matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.

Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.

Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).

The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Class 5A

Guntersville at Douglas

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Class 1A

Coosa Christian at Decatur Heritage

Phillips at Cherokee

Shoals Christian at Vina

Spring Garden at Victory Christian

Class 2A

Collinsville at Pisgah

Falkville at Tanner

Fyffe at Whitesburg Christian

North Sound Mountain at Ider

Red Bay at Sheffield

Sand Rock at Section

Tharptown at Hatton

Class 3A

Asbury at Susan Moore

Clements at Mars Hill

Colbert Heights at Meek

Geraldine at Hokes Bluff

JP Pennington at Danville

Lauderdale County at Elkmont

Phil Campbell at Colbert County

Plainview at Piedmont

Ohatchee at Sylvania

Vinemont at Brindlee Mountain

Class 4A

Cherokee County at Oneonta

DAR at Priceville

Deshler at East Lawrence

New Hope at Madison County

North Jackson at Randolph School

West Limestone at Brooks

Westminster Christian at JP2

Wilson at Rogers

Class 5A

AP Brewer at East Limestone

Arab at Sardis

Boaz at Crossville

Fairview at Good Hope

Lawrence County at Ardmore

Russellville at West Point

Class 6A

Buckhorn at Hazel Green

Columbia at Hartselle

Decatur at Cullman

Gadsden City at Fort Payne

Mae Jemison at Lee

Muscle Shoals at Athens

Class 7A

Albertville at Sparkman

Austin at Florence

Grissom at Bob Jones

James Clemens at Huntsville

