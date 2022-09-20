 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups

  • Updated
  • 0
BGFN This Week's Matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.

Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.

Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).

The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.

Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Class 1A

SPRING GARDEN @ CEDAR BLUFF

Class 2A

COLD SPRINGS @ SHOALS CHRISTIAN

COLLINSVILLE @ GASTON

IDER @ VALLEY HEAD

RED BAY @ BELMONT SCHOOL

THARPTOWN @ CHEROKEE

WATERLOO @ SHEFFIELD

WEST END @ SAND ROCK

Class 3A

BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN @ WOODVILLE

CARBON HILL @ PHIL CAMPBELL

FYFFE @ PLAINVIEW

LAUDERDALE COUNTY @ LEXINGTON

WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN @ SECTION

Class 4A

CLEMENTS @ D.A.R.

COLBERT COUNTY @ DESHLER

EAST LAWRENCE @ HATTON

MADISON ACADEMY @ MADISON COUNTY

NEW HOPE @ DECATUR HERITAGE

NORTH JACKSON @ SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN.

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN @ CENTRAL

Class 5A

DOUGLAS @ WEST POINT

ELKMONT @ ARDMORE

HANCEVILLE @ LAWRENCE COUNTY

MARS HILL BIBLE @ RUSSELLVILLE

PRICEVILLE @ SCOTTSBORO

SARDIS @ A.P. BREWER

SOUTHEASTERN @ CROSSVILLE

SOUTHSIDE GADSDEN @ BOAZ

WEST LIMESTONE @ EAST LIMESTONE

Class 6A

FORT PAYNE @ ARAB

GUNTERSVILLE @ BUCKHORN

HARTSELLE @ OXFORD

TANNER @ COLUMBIA

Class 7A

GARDENDALE @ AUSTIN

JAMES CLEMENS @ MUSCLE SHOALS

MAE JEMISON @ HUNTSVILLE

MINOR @ FLORENCE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you