Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.
Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.
Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).
The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama.
Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Class 1A
SPRING GARDEN @ CEDAR BLUFF
Class 2A
COLD SPRINGS @ SHOALS CHRISTIAN
COLLINSVILLE @ GASTON
IDER @ VALLEY HEAD
RED BAY @ BELMONT SCHOOL
THARPTOWN @ CHEROKEE
WATERLOO @ SHEFFIELD
WEST END @ SAND ROCK
Class 3A
BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN @ WOODVILLE
CARBON HILL @ PHIL CAMPBELL
FYFFE @ PLAINVIEW
LAUDERDALE COUNTY @ LEXINGTON
WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN @ SECTION
Class 4A
CLEMENTS @ D.A.R.
COLBERT COUNTY @ DESHLER
EAST LAWRENCE @ HATTON
MADISON ACADEMY @ MADISON COUNTY
NEW HOPE @ DECATUR HERITAGE
NORTH JACKSON @ SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN.
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN @ CENTRAL
Class 5A
DOUGLAS @ WEST POINT
ELKMONT @ ARDMORE
HANCEVILLE @ LAWRENCE COUNTY
MARS HILL BIBLE @ RUSSELLVILLE
PRICEVILLE @ SCOTTSBORO
SARDIS @ A.P. BREWER
SOUTHEASTERN @ CROSSVILLE
SOUTHSIDE GADSDEN @ BOAZ
WEST LIMESTONE @ EAST LIMESTONE
Class 6A
FORT PAYNE @ ARAB
GUNTERSVILLE @ BUCKHORN
HARTSELLE @ OXFORD
TANNER @ COLUMBIA
Class 7A
GARDENDALE @ AUSTIN
JAMES CLEMENS @ MUSCLE SHOALS
MAE JEMISON @ HUNTSVILLE
MINOR @ FLORENCE