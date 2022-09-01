WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Scoreboard for Sep. 1-2

Here are scores for this week's high school football games from across North Alabama.
You can count on WAAY 31's Big Game Friday Night to bring you the best coverage of games. And you'll definitely want to see our Game of the Week: Bob Jones Patriots vs. James Clemens Jets, also known as the Madison Bowl.
Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:15 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).
Then join us at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app for 30 minutes of highlights, scores, analysis and more!