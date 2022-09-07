WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night preview: Guntersville vs. Douglas

In Marshall County, football is way more than just a game.
For more than a decade, Guntersville has set the standard with Lance Reese leading the Wildcats. The program’s winningest coach is now searching for victory number 102 as the Wildcats prepare to take on the Douglas Eagles on Thursday night.
“Marshall County’s kind of unique in that the people take a lot of pride in these county games,” Reese said. “Douglas is just right up the road and Coach Lyles played at Douglas so it means a lot to him. It means a lot to our guys, too, so just looking for another big Marshall County matchup.”
Historically, this rivalry has been completely one-sided with Guntersville taking 17 of 20 meetings and each of their last seven contests.
Now Douglas, with head coach Brandon Lyles, is working to change the narrative.
“I think in years past they’ve seen the G on the side of the helmet and have kind of not played as hard as they could have, and I'm hopeful this year they’ll try to give it everything they got and be able to play with them for four quarters,” Lyles said of previous meetings with the Wildcats.
This Guntersville squad heads into Thursday undefeated and it's easy to see that defense has been their greatest strength to this point - coming off back-to-back shutouts with just seven points allowed in three games this year.
“If something goes bad on offense, we turn the ball over, we know we gotta go out there and kinda put the fire out so to speak,” Reese said. “So when you’re playing good defense, it does keep you in ball games.”
Coach Lyles is working to ensure his team stays consistent, executing every time they take the field. He’s confident in the guys he has but knows that this game will be a true test for them.
“You know, win or lose, our thing is just kind of a measuring stick,” he explained. “We’re gonna have our hands full, we know that, and our kids, hopefully, they’ll be up for the challenge.”