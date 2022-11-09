WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Playoff Game of the Week: Mars Hill vs. Geraldine

Regular season records are ancient history by the second round of the playoffs. This week, Mars Hill (10-1) and Geraldine (8-3) only have two options — win, or go home.
You guessed it: It’s the Big Game Friday Night Playoff Game of the Week.
These teams have never met on the gridiron before, but they need no introduction.
“Well, all I need to know is they beat Fyffe last year, and so I knew going in, I said, 'Anybody that’s that tough and can play and beat Fyffe, they got my respect,'" Panthers head coach Darrell Higgins said of the Bulldogs.
“They’re the No. 1 team in 3A,” Geraldine’s Michel Davis said. “If you’re a competitor, you love it.”
Playing more than 120 miles apart, the teams are regulars in the postseason. The Bulldogs have reached November every year since 2007, and the Panthers each of the last six seasons, including three or more playoff wins in each of the last four seasons.
“We just play tough, hardnosed, physical football. We think tough people win, and we want to be tougher than our opponents,” Higgins said of their approach.
“There's nothing like high school football in November,” Davis said. “There’s really nothing to say at this point. They know what’s at stake. They know it's win or go home. ... There’s only gonna be one 2022 team, and they’re not ready for it to be over, so they’re gonna do whatever it takes to get the win.”
With no prior history between these teams, someone will have to make it Friday night.