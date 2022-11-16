WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Playoff Game of the Week: Geraldine vs. Sylvania

When you talk about rivalries, things don’t get much closer than Geraldine (9-3) and Sylvania (9-3).
The schools are only 20 miles apart and they've been squaring off on the gridiron since 1947. The series is nearly evenly split, too.
The Rams and Bulldogs already met once this year, in a 41-24 win for Sylvania, but now it’s do-or-die in DeKalb county in our Big Game Friday Night Playoff Game of the Week.
It’s been a wild year for the Rams, with 10 different starters missing at least one game. But the next man up mentality has helped power them to this point and head coach Tyler Vann overcoming adversity is what they’re all about.
“When bad things happen, it doesn't matter, next play. When good things happen, it doesn’t matter, next play, because it doesn’t matter what happened the play before, whether it’s good bad or ugly. You gotta play the next one. Our guys have done a really good job of that,” he said.
In Geraldine, they’re painting the town purple and head coach Michael Davis is hoping to give them a reason to keep it going this Friday.
“The community’s excited. That’s what it's all about, getting the community excited, giving our community something to be proud of, and our guys, they take pride in that,” he explained.
Even though they met earlier this year, these squads have grown a lot since September and both coaches expect it’ll be a true battle.
“I'm so excited for our guys, our players, we have a huge opportunity here in front of us and no matter what a DeKalb County school is moving on to the semifinals,” Vann said, “and hopefully it’s Sylvania. But it’s gonna be a great matchup and a good football game on Friday.”
“Seeing their hard work pay off, man, you love it for them. That brings me more joy than anything -- seeing those guys the smile on their faces after a win -- that’s what it's all about,” Davis said.