WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: High school football state playoff Round 3 matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for Round 3 of high school football state playoffs in North Alabama.
Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.
Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).
The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.
See more matchups from across the state HERE
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
Class 2A
Tuscaloosa Academy @ Fyffe
Pisgah @ Aliceville
Class 3A
Geraldine @ Sylvania
Class 4A
Deshler @ Oneonta
Cherokee County @ Randolph
Class 5A
Arab @ Pleasant Grove
Class 6A
Hartselle @ Mountain Brook
Muscle Shoals @ Gardendale