 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: High school football state playoff Round 3 matchups

  • Updated
  • 0
BGFN This Week's Matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for Round 3 of high school football state playoffs in North Alabama.

Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.

Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).

The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.

See more matchups from across the state HERE

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

Class 2A

Tuscaloosa Academy @ Fyffe

Pisgah @ Aliceville

Class 3A

Geraldine @ Sylvania

Class 4A

Deshler @ Oneonta

Cherokee County @ Randolph

Class 5A

Arab @ Pleasant Grove

Class 6A

Hartselle @ Mountain Brook

Muscle Shoals @ Gardendale

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you