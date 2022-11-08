WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: High school football state playoff Round 2 matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for Round 2 of high school football state playoffs in North Alabama.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
Class 1A
Valley Head @ Marion County
Class 2A
Fyffe @ Winston County
Tuscaloosa Academy @ Lexington
Falkville @ Aliceville
Pisgah @ Southeastern
Class 3A
Lauderdale County @ Gordo
Mars Hill Bible @ Geraldine
Sylvania @ Madison Academy
Piedmont @ Colbert County
Class 4A
West Morgan @ Cherokee County
Etowah @ Deshler
Priceville @ Oneonta
Randolph @ Dora
Class 5A
Scottsboro @ Leeds
Moody @ Arab
Ramsay @ Guntersville
Pleasant Grove @ Russellville
Class 6A
Center Point @ Hartselle
Muscle Shoals @ Parker
Gardendale @ Decatur