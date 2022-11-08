 Skip to main content
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: High school football state playoff Round 2 matchups

  • Updated
BGFN This Week's Matchups

Here’s this week’s schedule for Round 2 of high school football state playoffs in North Alabama.

Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region.

Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).

The expanded version airs at 11 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31.6/This TV and on our livestream and news app.

See more matchups from across the state HERE

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Class 1A

Valley Head @ Marion County

Class 2A

Fyffe @ Winston County

Tuscaloosa Academy @ Lexington

Falkville @ Aliceville

Pisgah @ Southeastern

Class 3A

Lauderdale County @ Gordo

Mars Hill Bible @ Geraldine

Sylvania @ Madison Academy

Piedmont @ Colbert County

Class 4A

West Morgan @ Cherokee County

Etowah @ Deshler

Priceville @ Oneonta

Randolph @ Dora

Class 5A

Scottsboro @ Leeds

Moody @ Arab

Ramsay @ Guntersville

Pleasant Grove @ Russellville

Class 6A

Center Point @ Hartselle

Muscle Shoals @ Parker

Gardendale @ Decatur

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

