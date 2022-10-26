WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Sylvania vs. Fyffe

The final week of the AHSAA high school football season is here, and for the WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week, that means a trip to Dekalb County, where the undefeated Fyffe Red Devils are hoping to stay that way with a win over Sylvania in Week 10.
The Fyffe Red Devils saw the nation's longest winning streak come to an end last year and their state championship streak of three straight also come to a close. As the playoffs approach, Fyffe Red Devils head coach Paul Benefield knows a matchup against a county rival is exactly the matchup his team needs before next week.
"They're well-coached and play hard," Benefield said. "Hopefully, we can match that intensity, but it's something that can get you ready for the playoffs. It's the kind of team you're going to see. After last year's game being so close, we're expecting a good crowd Friday night. It's going to be a nose-buster."
As for the Rams, Sylvania enters the postseason 7-2 on the year. Head coach Tyler Vann said that this game is a opportunity for his guys to take a step towards being a championship-caliber team.
"We're hosting a playoff game no matter win or lose this week. It don't really affect playoffs, but we are going in to play the No. 1 team in the state in 2A and it's a huge opportunity for our guys to beat a championship-caliber team," Vann said.