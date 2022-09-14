WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Rogers vs. West Morgan

It’s hard to deny the strength of 4A Region 7, which currently boasts three undefeated teams with Deshler (4-0, 2-0), Rogers (4-0, 2-0) and West Morgan (4-0, 2-0). But next week, only two squads will be able to say they haven't lost as the Pirates and Rebels meet in WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week.
“Last year we had a war up here that decided who got in the playoffs and we expect another war,” Pirates head coach Daniel Garrett said.
Rogers came out on top the last time these teams met, a 23-20 victory, and wound up playing November football because of it. But that was then and this is now, and West Morgan is going into this game with a little chip on their shoulder.
“They remember that feeling and, you know, I want them to remember that feeling and, you know, I think that is something that will fuel our players for sure,” Rebels head coach Drew Phillips said.
As both teams look to find a way to 5-0, West Morgan is enjoying its first 4-0 start since 2003 and Coach Phillips views Friday night as another opportunity.
“I’ve told these guys they’ve earned the right to play and now they got to go earn the right to win and that’s what they’ve done,” he explained.
There’s no way to deny that this is a big game for everyone involved. At Rogers, Coach Garrett said his guys are looking forward to proving doubters wrong.
“It doesn’t really matter who we play, we're gonna show up to do our job and then the next play we’re gonna try to do it better than we did the play before. It just so happens this week it's West Morgan and they’re a really good football team, but we feel like we’re a really good football team as well.”
We’ll see who can stay out of the loss column on Friday night.