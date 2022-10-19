WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Priceville vs. Randolph

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 9 is Priceville (9-0, 6-0 R8) vs. Randolph (8-1, 6-0 R8).
As the high school football season winds to a close, playoff spots and region titles are getting locked up all over the state. In 4A Region 8, it all comes down to Friday night as Randolph and Priceville meet for the region crown.
“It's always exciting when you have a chance to play for the region championship. We’ve never had that opportunity here at Randolph so we’re really fortunate, really grateful to be in the opportunity that we are,” Raiders head coach David Lloyd said.
“I think it means everything. I mean, it's one of the things that they worked for for four years -- the seniors have -- and they’ve put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears so they’re gonna see if they can’t come away with something for it,” Bulldogs head coach Chris Foster said of Friday’s game.
No matter which way things go, Friday’s battle will make some history. For the Bulldogs, a win over Randolph would secure the team's first undefeated season, with a perfect 10-0 record.
“I’m really proud of what these kids have been able to do. They’ve bought into what I'm selling. It’s not exactly the most popular style of offense of all time but its something that they believe gives us the best chance to win on Fridays so they’ve been good at doing it,” Foster explained.
And on the other side of the field, a Raiders victory would bring a region title back to Randolph for the first time.
“I want it for our guys. Our senior class, they’re the winningest class in program history here and they’ve done things that other things haven’t done before them and we’ve got a great group of players and I think winning this game on Friday and being able to host a playoff game as a one seed would be great for our team, our program and our school,” Lloyd said.
Only one team can wear the area crown, we’ll find out who it is on Friday night.