WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Madison Academy vs. Randolph

WAAY Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 1 is Madison Academy (0-1) vs. Randolph (0-1).
The second week of the high school football season features a rivalry that’s been completely one-sided historically. Madison Academy and Randolph have been meeting on and off since 1973 and in 13 contests the Raiders have yet to win. They’ll look to change that when they host the Mustangs on Friday.
“They’re very experienced, all their skill guys are back. They’ve played a lot of games together over the last two years now going into three years so you know -- this is kind of their turn, kind of their year,” Mustangs head coach Bob Godsey said of Randolph. “We look forward to the competition, we look forward to going over there and playing the best that we can play.”
There’s a lot of respect between these two Madison County squads, both of which are off to 0-1 starts.
Raiders head coach David Lloyd said he wanted to “beef up” their schedule this year to prepare his guys for the playoffs and that gauntlet doesn’t get any easier with the Mustangs.
“No, it doesn’t. You roll right into another good football team and you know they lost a really close one against a good Deshler team. they’re very talented,” Lloyd said of Madison Academy.
Looking to bounce back this week, Godsey said he saw a lot of encouraging things during his squad's Week 0 loss.
“We made a lot of plays and showed our capabilities, it's just with the youth you’re gonna have mistakes and we gotta learn how to limit those, especially in crucial times,” he said. “But excited about the potential, excited about the plays and improvement that we made we just gotta keep trudging ahead.”
Heading into this big game, Lloyd says his guys know what they need to do.
“We just gotta do the things we need to do and we had opportunities last week and, like I said, we didn’t capitalize on them. We got to do a better job of that this week,” he explained. “Thats what this week of practice is about -- correcting the mistakes from last week, capitalizing what we can capitalize on this week and putting our best foot forward.”
We’ll see who can find the win column first on Friday night at Randolph.