WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Madison Academy vs. Deshler

WAAY Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 0 is Madison Academy vs. Deshler.
For the second season in a row, the Mustangs and Tigers are meeting in a season-opening showdown.
“We’re excited,” Madison Academy head coach Bob Godsey said. “We feel like we have a good group of guys that enjoy being with each other and we schedule these games for the competition and to help us get ready for region play.”
“That’s one thing about Deshler, you know, we want to be standing at the end and this is a great opportunity to see where we are,” Deshler head coach Patrick Malone said.
In 2022, the Tigers stunned the Mustangs, pulling out a 42-35 win at Bill Washington Stadium for their first-ever win against Madison Academy. And Deshler kept rolling, posting a 12-1 record in Malone’s first season at the helm -- reaching double-digit wins for the first time since 2014. Though they have to replace 17 seniors this year, Malone said the expectations remain the same.
“When we came in, we talked about the standard of Deshler football and the standard is the standard and it doesn’t vary year to year, game to game, it’s always the standard,” he said. “And so this group understands what it is, they understand the expectations, and so their job is just to do what they can do and follow the mold, follow the blueprint, and let everything fall where it falls.”
On the other side, Madison Academy would go on to lose Week 1 as well, starting the season with back-to-back losses for the first time since 2017. But Godsey’s squad would figure things out quickly, rattling off nine straight wins before ultimately falling to Sylvania in the second round of the playoffs.
And at the start of a new season, it’s all about fundamentals and establishing your identity.
“I just want them to play hard,” Godsey said. “It’d be hard not to come out of it a better team, regardless of what the scoreboard says…You know, there’s no question we’ll be tested. I just hope we can do a little better job this year of passing some of those tests.”
“Win or lose, we just want to play good football. Play Deshler football and then whatever happens after that, happens,” Malone said.
We’ll see which of the reigning region champs is standing tall on Friday night at Howard Chappell Stadium.