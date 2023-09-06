WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: James Clemens vs. Bob Jones

WAAY Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 2 is the Madison Bowl: James Clemens (1-1) vs. Bob Jones (0-2).
Every year since 2012, one Friday in early September is unlike any other at Madison City Stadium. The James Clemens Jets and Bob Jones Patriots both call the field home and when they get together, it's a sight to behold.
“It’s a special game for our community and for our players because, you know, these kids have grown up here with each other together and played ball together and against each other for a lot of years,” Jets head coach Chad McGehee said. “Rivalry games are always special and they’re always a lot of fun and they’re intense and I don’t think this game will be any different than what it has been in the past.”
“It's a rivalry but these guys know each other pretty well and you can expect your best effort from both teams,” Patriots head coach Kelvis White said.
Much like the AFC East teams they share names with, the Jets and Patriots are always looking to gain the upper hand in 7A Region 4 and make the playoffs. While neither team is exactly where they hoped to be at this point in the season, the start of region play changes everything.
“Right now, everybody’s 0-0 and everybody’s jockeying for playoff position,” McGehee said. “For us, it's trying to get in a position for the playoffs and a push for the playoffs and where we want to be when we get there.”
“One of our goals is to win them all, but you know they always have this game circled on the calendar because it's the rivalry game,” White said. “So hopefully we go out again and just have our best effort because we know we’re gonna get theirs.
The Patriots and Jets have split their last two meetings (Bob Jones leads the all-time series 7-4) and now the former Crimson Tide teammates are trying to coach their teams back to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“We do have a great relationship, so I wish him the best every week -- except this one,” White said of his battling his 1998 Alabama teammate.
The 12th edition of the Madison Bowl kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.