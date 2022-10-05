WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Huntsville vs. Florence

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 7 is Huntsville (4-2, 3-1 R4) vs. Florence (4-2, 3-1 R4).
Though Austin (4-0 in 7A Region 4) sits alone at the top of the region, right below Huntsville and Florence are fighting. Both squads have 3-1 region records and are right in the hunt for the region crown.
“Things are still ahead that could fall into place for us to win a region championship so we’ve gotta take it like that,” Falcons head coach Kenny Morson said. “We’re not looking for second, third or fourth. We’re looking to win this thing.”
“Each week, here on out, we are gonna have to make that the moment and I don’t think we can afford to let one go and then ‘Hey, we’ll get the next one,’ you know? It’s what’s on deck right now and we’ve gotta get that,” Panthers head coach Mark Fleetwood explained.
With aspirations for region titles and playoff games, both squads are honing in on the game that’s in front of them. Coach Morson, in his first year coaching the Falcons, said his team has made a commitment to doing things the right way and the results show in the standings. The veteran head coach feels like this matchup has all the makings of a 7A classic.
“This should be one of those games, one of those big 7A games that’s gonna be real physical, we’re gonna get after each other. Both sides -- were gonna run it, they’re gonna run it,” he said. “If you blink you might miss this game because the clock’s gonna run.”
On the other side, the Panthers will make the trip out to the Shoals looking to put themselves in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since Coach Fleetwood’s first season with Huntsville back in 2017. The Panthers have fallen to the Falcons in each of their last six meetings.
“We’ve got the team to do it but yet we’ve got to go out on Friday night and prove that,” Fleetwood said. “And we’re playing a team that is very talented and they think the same thing.”