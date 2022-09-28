WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night’s Game of the Week is Hartselle (6-0, 2-0 6A) vs. Muscle Shoals (5-0, 2-0 6A).
For several years now, meetings between the Trojans and Tigers have had major region and playoff implications. This year is no different.
Class 6A, Region 7 is highly competitive, with three teams (Decatur, Hartselle and Muscle Shoals) still unbeaten. Last year, Hartselle finished with a perfect regular season, while Muscle Shoals had just one loss coming against — you guessed it — the Tigers.
“Games like this, it’s why you play high school football,” Trojans head coach Scott Basden said.
“It's a big game, and it has been for the last three years,” Tigers head coach Bryan Moore said of the meeting. “It feels a little déjà vu going back there.”
Both squads head into this meeting on a hot streak, dominating the competition in the first half of the season. But as the calendar turns to October, November football remains the goal, and this meeting will see the first domino fall in the battle for regional supremacy.
“Obviously, this isn’t just a first-round game. This is a third- or a fourth-round game. That’s the way it feels, and the good news is that we will be comfortable when November comes around because of games like this,” Moore said. “We’ve still got a lot to take care of, but Muscle Shoals will challenge us in many ways. They’re a tradition-rich program with a great head coach and really good players, so it will feel a lot like a playoff game.”
Though this game has the potential to impact the rest of the season, Basden is putting the focus on what he can control — his team.
“They’re not giving out a trophy Friday night, so it’s just not about the opponent, it’s about the opportunity,” he explained. “We need to take care of us and not worry about who we’re playing. So, at the end of the day, we’ve got to play good football and move on.”
Only one team will have a clean loss column after Friday night. We’ll find out who it is when they meet under the lights at James F. Moore Stadium.