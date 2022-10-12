WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Hartselle

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 7 is Decatur (6-1, 3-1 R7) vs. Hartselle (8-0, 4-0 R7).
A region title is up for grabs as the Red Raiders and Tigers meet on Friday night. All season it’s been a three-team race between Hartselle, Decatur and Muscle Shoals trojans and it all comes down to this.
“This is what you coach high school football for. These nights like this,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said.
“Decatur will be ready. They’re hungry,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “If they win, it's a three-way tie. If we win, obviously it's outright, but that’s a scenario that they can still win the region, so a lot to play for.”
The Tigers roll in with a perfect 8-0 record, just one win away from another region title. But this Decatur team is driven. They haven’t had a winning record or beat Hartselle in several years and they want to change that.
“These kids, they had never won as middle schoolers they had never won at anything,” Adcock said, “and we knew the desire, we knew the work ethic was there. It was just a matter of trying to get them to that confidence level and get them to understand just execute what we ask you to execute and you’ve got the tools in the toolbox, use ‘em. That’s your edge right there … and just to see them finally bite into it and have some success with it, that helps a lot.”
And that hard work isn’t going unnoticed in the region.
“They’re much improved,” Moore added. “This is the best team they’ve had, by far, since I’ve been here.”
In the final region game on the schedule, all bets are off and you can throw the record books out the window -- especially in a matchup with the history of this one.
“Any time you’ve got a rival game and you throw the extra ingredient in it, it makes it a little bit sweeter,” Adcock said. “It really does.”
We’ll see who’s wearing the crown on Friday night.