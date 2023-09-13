WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Central vs. West Morgan

WAAY Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 3 is Central (2-0, 1-0 Region) vs. West Morgan (3-0, 1-0 Region).
Only two teams remain undefeated in 4A Region 7 and they meet this Friday night.
“I expect it to be a dogfight,” Rebels’ head coach Drew Phillips said. “Central is one of the top teams in the region, I would definitely say, and you know, I think that we are too. So I think this is a very, very important game.”
In the state of Alabama, no team has scored more points this season than West Morgan (172 in three games) and one of the reasons is because they put up 83 in a win over Brooks last week.
“Well, we got really good players and our coaching staff, Caleb Graham, our offensive coordinator, does a tremendous job of getting our guys the football and coming up with a game plan each week to make it difficult for teams to defend us,” Phillips said, “and then it shows on Friday.”
The Rebels have scored at least 40 points in each of their games, but so have the Wildcats. Now squaring off with the highest-scoring team in the state, Central head coach Heath Wood said the stats don’t bother him as he’s only concerned with his team.
“It's more about us, making sure we’re trying to improve each and every week and every day we’re out on the practice field,” Wood explained.
Now in his 13th season at Central, Wood is trying to get the Wildcats in position to win their first region title since 2013.
“Our goal every season is to be in the playoffs and to be able to do that you’ve gotta win the region games and we’ve gotta make sure that we keep our focus. Not putting too much into this one particular game,” Wood said. “We’re gonna have our hands full this week for these guys, for sure, but we’re up for the challenge.”
Last year, West Morgan put together a 10-win season that included a 42-point shutout over the Wildcats -- but that was then and this is now.
At the simplest level, both coaches believe this game will come down to two things: blocking and tackling.
A playoff atmosphere is expected in Trinity when this one kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.