WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Bob Jones vs. James Clemens

WAAY Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 2 is the Madison Bowl: Bob Jones (1-1) vs. James Clemens (0-2).
Since 2012, the Madison City Schools rivals have met every year in the battle for bragging rights and regional standings.
“Both sides take a lot of pride in it and it’s talked about sorta like the Iron Bowl,” Jets head coach Chad McGehee said.
“We want the bragging rights,” Patriots head coach Kelvis White said. “They’ve won the last several years, so we’re ready to go out there and compete and try to bring it back to Bob Jones.”
Two winning streaks have defined this rivalry -- the Patriots won the first six meetings and the Jets have taken every one since.
This year, James Clemens heads back into Madison City Stadium with two losses, knowing the importance of this Week 2 meeting.
“It’s an important game because it’s a region game and it’s the first region game,” McGehee said. “And you want to get off to a good start because you know at the end of the season, you want to be in the playoffs, and then the rivalry on top of it. Obviously, you want to win that just because it’s about the community and your side of town … so we want to go out and make our school and our community proud.”
This one-win Bob Jones squad has playoff aspirations and White wants to pick up his second victory this week for at least two reasons.
“I try to emphasize to my guys, one, you know every game is a big game, but you know its a region game. So if our goal is to make the playoffs, to make a run at a state championship, we have to take care of region games,” he said. “So, again, in a rivalry game like this, you’re gonna get both teams' best effort, so I’m looking forward to our guys going out, playing hard and hopefully getting the win.”
We’ll see if the Pats can end the streak this week or if the Jets will make it five straight on Friday night at Madison City Stadium.