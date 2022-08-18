WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Austin vs. Hartselle

WAAY Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 0 is Austin (0-0) vs. Hartselle (0-0).
Every year, Week 0 brings a fresh slate and a new start. This week, a Morgan County rivalry that dates back nearly 60 years gets things started with our game of the week as Hartselle hosts Austin.
“It’s a lot of fun. I mean, when kids know each other, there’s a little extra incentive on both sides," Hartselle Tigers head coach Bryan Moore said. "And our fans love the game, you know, big gates and a lot of people come out and support the kids. It’s just a lot of fun to be in that atmosphere."
“It’s gonna be a good test. The biggest improvements are usually made from Game 1 to Game 2, so you want to be challenged in that. You want to be put to that test, so to speak, and see how your guys handle it,” Austin Black Bears head coach Jeremy Perkins said.
Two programs with a tendency for success and lots of mutual respect are both looking to start the year on the right foot. Moore feels last year's season-opening win got them on track and propelled them to an undefeated regular season.
“I think it was a confidence builder for us early,” Moore said. “Whoever wins this game has a lot of confidence going into region play eventually, but again, we’ll be tested, and they’re really, really good and always extremely athletic.”
Over at Austin, Perkins knows that an early boost can make all the difference.
“You want to get off to a good start to build momentum for the season, and just like in the game, you want to get off to a good start in the game to build momentum for that game,” he explained.
Both coaches are confident in their squads, hoping all the practice pays off when they put their pads on at J.P. Cain Stadium on Friday night.