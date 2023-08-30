WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Austin vs. Decatur

WAAY Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 1 is Austin (1-0) vs. Decatur (1-0).
Since 1965, the River City Rivalry has divided Decatur. Any time the Red Raiders and Black Bears get together, you know it’s a big deal.
“The excitement is in the atmosphere and I love our guys getting to play in great atmospheres and experiencing the true nature of high school football,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “You’ve got two communities that are in the same town, they grew up together, they know each other, they’ve played against each other time and time again and so it adds a little pressure but it also adds a little excitement and it’s good for these guys to experience that.”
It’ll be a brand new experience for the coach on the other sideline. For the first time in nearly 30 years, a man not named Jere Adcock will be calling the plays for Decatur. New Red Raiders head coach Aairon Savage said his old Auburn roommate, Jerraud Powers, made sure he knew all about the game.
“He was like, ‘Hey man, I know you’re from south Georgia, y’all play a lot of good football down there, but there’s nothing in America like Decatur and Austin. Everybody in the community will be there, it’ll be sold out, packed, people will be standing, so it’ll be a really really good environment,’” Savage explained.
This year, both squads head into Week 1 with 1-0 records, with the Black Bears coming off a 28-17 win over Hartselle that ended the Tigers’ 23-game regular season win streak.
“I hope it gives us an idea of the team we can be, but motivation to work hard and continue to improve, that’s gotta be first and foremost on the minds of our guys,” Perkins said of the win. “There’s no time to gloat over it, we gotta get back to business today.”
And in this sport, where you can never look too far down the line, one win is still just one win and execution and passion are still the keys to success.
“The price of gas goes up every week when you’re playing this great game,” Savage said, “so you just focus on the week at hand, the opponent at hand, and focus on going 1-0.”
The Red Raiders and Black Bears will meet for the 61st time at Ogle Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m.