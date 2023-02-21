WAAY 31 Beating the Odds: Thriving with Heart Disease

For one Huntsville woman, 2023 marks 15 years of her Beating the Odds.
"(Because) there was no heart disease in my family. I didn’t pick up on all the symptoms at first. I just thought I was exhausted. I thought something else was wrong. I wasn’t on any medication. The only thing I’ve ever taken in my life is a vitamin. I just wasn’t planning out the way I thought it would."
Dr. Fredonia Williams' chalked up her extreme exhaustion to her role as a high school principal.
"As you know as women we move on, we don’t feel good," she explained.
But that wasn't it, doctors diagnosed her with bradycardia, a heart rate that's too slow, and they put in a pacemaker. A few months later on a trip with her husband, she knew something wasn't right.
"I couldn’t get off the plane," Dr. Williams recalled, "I was absolutely dead tired, which was completely different than what I felt previously, and when we got back to Huntsville, I talked to my cardiologist and he did the catheterization and discovered I had a mitral valve leak."
Surgery was needed.
"We scheduled the surgery for that spring, but I wanted to put it off because this is my last year as a principal of the local high school and I wanted to be there for graduation," she said, "I retired in June 2008 and 10 days later I was in the hospital with open-heart surgery."
During the procedure doctors found more.
"They discovered something that looked like sand particles in the mitral valve lining and they thought it could be cardiac sarcoidosis which we had never heard of, or they thought it could be giant cell myocarditis which we never heard of. I was in ICU when they made the decision on exactly what was wrong with me and sent the slides to UAB for further diagnosis."
The hits kept coming. She went into sudden cardiac arrest from a blood clot three days after surgery. Dr. Williams spent the next four weeks in the hospital- three of them in ICU.
"It was devastating because to me heart failure meant it was a failure."
Her recovery sidelined her for the next year and a half.
"There were times I was angry, there were times I was frightened, and I just had to find something. I found the physical part to work with rehab and walking but I hadn’t found that emotional connection," she explained, "Emotionally I was a wreck because I didn’t know what the next day was going to be."
Knowing she needed something outside the love of her family, she found a number for Mended Hearts and will never forget that first meeting.
"You hear their stories, and I thought people are talking about their heart disease, which is something I wasn’t comfortable doing in my family. You just don’t share all the inner parts of what’s going on with you, but they were actually sharing and they were people that have the same meds as I had."
Mended Hearts is a peer to peer support group that works with patients and their families as they recover from any kind of heart event from open-heart surgery, to a stent, to valve replacement.
"Just talking to somebody who’s gone down the same road that you’re traveling makes all the difference in the world."
The group, known for their red pillows, gave her hope.
She rebuilt her confidence and learned how to advocate for herself and others.
"I began to share my story with other people and it just gave me a sense of belonging."
Not only does Dr. Williams remain active in Huntsville's chapter, she even served on the organization's national board, inspiring others that you too can live a full life after heart failure - Beating the Odds.
"I’m in better shape now than I was. This is my 15th year and I’m blessed to be here after 15 years."