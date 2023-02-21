WAAY 31 Beating the Odds: Teaching North Alabama students, communities how to save lives with CPR

All day Tuesday, WAAY is sharing stories of heart survival, the many ways heart disease impacts our community and how the American Heart Association fights to raise awareness and save lives.
Together, we're Beating the Odds and it starts with empowering future lifesavers through hands-only CPR.
Florence Middle School's health science class is the latest school to receive the American Heart Association's CPR in Schools Training Kit.
“We know that this could save somebody's life one day," said Layne Rinks, director of career tech for Florence City Schools.
The kit includes everything that teachers need to educate students on how to save a life, including mannequins for practice.
"Teaching people CPR and why it's important and there is a right and wrong way to do it — it can be the difference between life and death," explained Rinks. "We want to expose our students to that and get them ready, because they might save your life one day."
Since 2021, the American Heart Association has partnered with local businesses and donors to help provide kits to 10 schools in North Alabama, from Madison County to the Shoals.
"We are very thankful for them," Rinks said. "These are not cheap at all. They are expensive, but we thank them for investing in our kids and investing in the community as well, because you never know until you need it, and — God willing — our students will be prepared when that time comes."
The donation to Florence Middle was made possible by B. H. Craig Construction.
The goal now is to find sponsors to help provide even more kits to schools and community organizations to encourage others to learn hands-only CPR.
The goal now is to find sponsors to help provide even more kits to schools and community organizations to encourage others to learn hands-only CPR.