WAAY 31 Beating the Odds: One woman's story of stress & survival

Heart disease does not discriminate. There is no one size fits all. For one North Alabama woman her journey started to be passed off as stress, and could've easily taken her life.
"I had a son in college, I had a daughter in grad school. I had a daughter getting ready to start her career as an attorney. Life was just great."
Or so she thought. While out for breakfast with friends in Destin, Florida, Kim Wright knew something was wrong.
"I wanted to lay down. I just didn’t feel good, but I thought I truly was having a panic attack," she recalled, "My arm was hurting really bad like I have been working out and I don’t work out. I was very very sick to my stomach. I was very lightheaded."
She thought she was overwhelmed with stress from burying her father just days before, but a friend dialed 911 to have her checked just to be safe and in the middle of the scan from the paramedic.
"He said I need you to shut up now," she laughed, "and I’m like why? (and) He said you’re having a heart attack. That’s kind of weird when you hear that, you know very surreal, because I just buried my dad from having his heart give up on him after all those years."
Kim was now in the midst of her own heart battle. When she got to the hospital she was diagnosed with a SCAD heart attack.
"The artery has dissected inside away from your heart so my artery has unraveled like a hose pipe," remembered the doctor explain.
She was then medflighted to another hospital.
"I didn’t realize I was getting ready to have triple bypass surgery."
The next few months were tough-- and brought on a roller coaster of emotions.
"As a woman, at least I think the majority of females don’t like a lot of fuss right. You just wanna be left alone, or at least I do. I don’t want people fussing over me. I'm the nurturer, I'm the caregiver. I take care of people, I don't like people taking care of me."
She had to learn to let go.
"It was hard and it’s still hard," she admitted.
Managing stress not just physically but emotionally.
"I have to manage my stress, and I look at women and men, because men get stressed out too, right? As women we tend to try to be super mom, super wife, super worker, super everything and I think a lot of women put a lot of pressure on themselves."
Kim wants to use her story to help others learn to slow down, and enjoy every minute life has to offer because it can be gone in a flash.
"No one knows what a heart attack looks like, no one knows what a stroke looks like, you could just be walking down the street and have a heart attack or a stroke and look like the picture of health, but stress will kill you."
Kim Wright has been Beating the Odds since September 29th, 2019.