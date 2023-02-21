WAAY 31 Beating the Odds: Living your best heart healthy life

All day Tuesday, WAAY is sharing stories of heart survival, the many ways heart disease impacts our community and ways the American Heart Association fights to raise awareness and save lives.
Together we're Beating the Odds and it starts with empowering future lifesavers Through Hands-Only CPR.
Florence Middle School's health science class is the latest school to receive the American Heart Association's CPR in schools training kits.
“We don't think we know that this could save somebody's life one day," said Florence City Schools Career Tech Director Layne Rinks.
The kit includes everything teachers need to educate students, including mannequins, all tools to save a life.
"Teaching people CPR and why it's important and there is a right and wrong way to do it. It can be the difference between life and death," explained Rinks, "(and) we want to expose our students to that and get them ready because they might save your life one day."
Since 2021 the American Heart Association has partnered with local businesses and donors to help provide kits to 10 schools in North Alabama, stretching from Madison County to the Shoals.
"We are very thankful for them," Rinks continued, "These are not cheap at all. They are expensive, but we thank them for investing in our kids and investing in the community as well, because you never know until you need it and God willing our students will be prepared when that time comes."
The donation at Florence Middle was made possible by B H Craig Construction.
The goal now is to find sponsors to help provide even more kits to schools and other organizations in the community to help encourage others to learn hands-only CPR.
Don't forget our live phone bank from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday where you can learn how you can get involved with the American Heart Association, how you can help purchase CPR Kits or get a CPR trainer to come to your workplace.