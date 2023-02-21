WAAY 31 Beating the Odds: Huntsville woman builds confidence, community with Mended Hearts

For one Huntsville woman, 2023 marks 15 years since she began beating the odds.
Fredonia Williams said her family didn't have a history of heart disease, so when her symptoms began, she didn't think much of it.
"I just thought I was exhausted," Williams recalled. "I thought something else was wrong. I wasn’t on any medication. The only thing I’ve ever taken in my life is a vitamin."
She chalked up her extreme exhaustion to her role as a high school principal.
But that wasn't the case. Doctors diagnosed her with bradycardia, or a heart rate that's too slow, and they put in a pacemaker.
A few months later, on a trip with her husband, she knew something wasn't right.
"I couldn’t get off the plane," Williams said. "I was absolutely dead tired, which was completely different than what I felt previously, and when we got back to Huntsville, I talked to my cardiologist."
Her cardiologist discovered she had a mitral valve leak, meaning blood couldn't flow through her heart the way it should.
Surgery was needed.
"We scheduled the surgery for that spring, but I wanted to put it off because this is my last year as a principal of the local high school and I wanted to be there for graduation," she said.
Ten days after she retired in June 2008, Williams was in the hospital for open-heart surgery.
During the procedure, doctors found another problem.
"They discovered something that looked like sand particles in the mitral valve lining, and they thought it could be cardiac sarcoidosis — which we had never heard of — or they thought it could be giant cell myocarditis — which we never heard of," Williams said. "I was in ICU when they made the decision on exactly what was wrong with me and sent the slides to UAB for further diagnosis."
The hits kept coming. She went into sudden cardiac arrest from a blood clot three days after surgery. Williams spent the next four weeks in the hospital — three of them in ICU.
"It was devastating, because to me, heart failure meant it was a failure," she said.
Her recovery sidelined her for the next year and a half.
"There were times I was angry; there were times I was frightened, and I just had to find something," Williams recalled. "I found the physical part, to work with rehab and walking, but I hadn’t found that emotional connection. Emotionally, I was a wreck, because I didn’t know what the next day was going to be."
Knowing she needed something beyond the love of her family, she found a number for Mended Hearts. Williams said she will never forget that first meeting.
"You hear their stories, and I thought, 'People are talking about their heart disease,'" she said, adding it was something she didn't feel comfortable doing at home. "You just don’t share all the inner parts of what’s going on with you, but they were actually sharing, and they were people that have the same meds as I had."
Mended Hearts is a peer-to-peer support group that works with patients and their families as they recover from any kind of heart event, from open-heart surgery to a stent to valve replacement.
"Just talking to somebody who’s gone down the same road that you’re traveling makes all the difference in the world," Williams said.
The group, known for their red pillows, gave her hope. Williams rebuilt her confidence and learned how to advocate for herself and others.
"I began to share my story with other people, and it just gave me a sense of belonging," she said.
Not only does Williams remain active in Huntsville's chapter, she even served on the organization's national board, helping others realize they too can beat the odds and live a full life after heart failure.