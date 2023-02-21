WAAY 31 Beating the Odds: A North Alabama woman's story of stress and survival

Heart disease does not discriminate. There is no "one size fits all."
For one North Alabama woman, her journey started with symptoms that she dismissed as stress or a panic attack. It could've easily taken her life.
"I had a son in college, I had a daughter in grad school, I had a daughter getting ready to start her career as an attorney — life was just great," said Kim Wright.
That changed while she was out for breakfast with friends in Destin, Florida.
"I wanted to lay down. I just didn’t feel good, but I thought I truly was having a panic attack," she recalled. "My arm was hurting really bad, like I had been working out, and I don’t work out. I was very, very sick to my stomach. I was very lightheaded."
She thought she was overwhelmed with stress from burying her father just days before, but a friend dialed 911 to have her checked out, just to be safe.
In the middle of the paramedic scanning her, "he said, 'I need you to shut up now,'" she recalled. "And I'm like, 'Why?'"
She remembers him saying, "You're having a heart attack."
"That's kind of weird when you hear that, you know — very surreal, because I just buried my dad from his heart give up on him after all those years," Wright said.
She was now in the midst of her own heart battle. When she got to the hospital, she was diagnosed with a heart attack caused by spontaneous coronary artery dissection, also known as a SCAD heart attack.
In other words, "the artery has dissected inside, away from your heart," Wright remembers the doctor explaining. She likened it to her artery unraveling "like a hose pipe."
She was taken via medical helicopter to another hospital.
"I didn’t realize I was getting ready to have triple bypass surgery," she said.
The next few months were tough, and they brought on a roller coaster of emotions.
"I think the majority of females don’t like a lot of fuss, right? You just wanna be left alone — or at least, I do. I don’t want people fussing over me," Wright said. "I'm the nurturer; I'm the caregiver. I take care of people. I don't like people taking care of me."
But this was a time when she had to learn to let go.
"It was hard — and it’s still hard," she admitted.
She had to learn how to manage her stress, physically and emotionally.
"I look at women and men — because men get stressed out, too, right? As women, we tend to try to be super mom, super wife, super worker — super everything — and I think a lot of women put a lot of pressure on themselves," Wright said.
She now wants to use her story to help others learn to slow down and enjoy every minute that life has to offer, because it can be gone in a flash.
"No one knows what a heart attack looks like. No one knows what a stroke looks like. You could just be walking down the street and have a heart attack or a stroke and look like the picture of health, but stress will kill you," she said.
It's a lesson she learned Sept. 29, 2019, and she's been determined to continue beating the odds ever since.