WAAY 31 at Whitesburg Middle Career Fair with more than 500 students!

WAAY 31 was honored to be asked to be a part of Whitesburg Middle School's Career Fair!
WAAY 31 Production Team Member, Thomas Miller, and Meteorologist Grace Anello spent their morning talking with over 500 students about their possible future careers.
While Grace spoke to students about how Meteorologists use physics and calculus on a daily basis to forecast storms and what it is like to be on camera, Thomas talked about the behind-the-scenes production that is necessary for a live broadcast. He also talked to students about cameras and different TV set equipment as well. Each students took home a StormTracker Safety Guide and some information on all of the many career paths that TV stations offer.
Thomas and Grace even had the opportunity to air all of the WAAY 31 Midday weather segments live from Whitesburg Middle!
Thank you so much for having us! Go Lions!