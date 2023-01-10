Vulcan Rocket on its way to Florida

Engineers in Decatur have launched a Vulcan Rocket onto a cargo ship down the Tennessee River.
Over incoming days it will make its way to Cape Canaveral Florida for what is considered to be some pretty important missions.
ULA employees were seen loading the rocket on the cargo ship as they prepare to send it for a launch later this year.
This Vulcan Rocket is next generation. It rolls in updated technology and provides a very high performance rocket at an affordable price supporting a wide range of customers.
This rocket is 5.4 meters and just under 18 feet in diameter nearing the diameter of a jumbo jet.
Once the total rocket is assembled it’s over 200 Ft. total in length.
It’ll be able to accommodate payloads very large as well, giving them the ability to launch very large and heavy payloads into orbit.
Mark Peller the vice president of Vulcan Development at ULA says this rocket will set sail to Florida on Thursday for what should be an eight day journey.
“Once it arrives in Florida will stack it on the launch platform and will take it out to the pad and do a series of tests on it because this is the first time that we’ve flown this rocket. So what fuel the rocket in test all the systems on it and the final test is really a dress rehearsal for launch,” said Peller.
At the end of that test, Peller says they’ll fire the engines on the booster for a short duration which will be the final verification for readiness.
Peller says they’re looking to complete these tasks within the first quarter of this year.