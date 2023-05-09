Voting underway on Madison's form of government

Turnout started off slow for a special city election in Madison where voters are deciding on the city's future form of government.
Voters are deciding if Madison will keep the current Mayor-Council form of government or switch to a Council-Manager form.
Under a Council-Manager form of government, an elected city council appionts a professional manager to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city.
A citizen-led group, Madison Forward, pushed for the election and the change in the city's form of government because they say the city is growing.
The switch is opposed by the group, Don't Mess with Madison as well as the NAACP, because they said the change would erode democracy.
Polls will be open until 7:00 Tuesday night.