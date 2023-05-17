Voting rights advocates speak out against "voter suppression bill"

Voting rights groups are calling on Alabamians to urge their state lawmakers to vote "no" on a bill they say will make it difficult for certain people to vote.
The advocates claim HB209 violates the Voting Rights Act and disenfranchises hundreds of people. One of the biggest complaints from those who oppose the bill is that it would criminalize people who would help elderly individuals and disabled persons with absentee ballots.
Gloria Hollins was among many voting rights advocates who spoke in Huntsville today at Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center today urging people to stand up against HB209. In certain cases, HB209 would make it a felony for anyone to distribute, order, request, collect, or obtain an absentee ballot application or absentee ballot for someone else. It also prohibits residents from receiving payment or paying someone else for those actions. There are some exceptions. HB209 does list people who are eligible to assist with absentee ballots including family members like parents, children, and grandparents. It also allows voters to receive assistance from election officials, probate judge, or a person who lives in their home as long as that person has lived with them for more than six months.
Robin Buckelew with the League of Women Voters of Alabama believes the bill makes it extremely difficult for those who are disabled in the state. "How can a house bound person who lives alone vote if no close family members live nearby, and many older disabled people do not drive and do not have a computer. Think about the difficulties imposed on the blind or visually impaired," Buckelew said.
State Representative Jamie Kiel of Russellville is a sponsor of the bill and said in a report by the Alabama Reflector that the bill is aimed at ensuring the voting process is as secure as possible. "I have seen other states that have problems with ballot harvesting as it is called, and I want to make sure that we are secure in Alabama, and I think this bill does that," Kiel said.