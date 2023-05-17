Voting rights advocates speak out against Alabama 'voter suppression bill'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harvest, or 7
miles west of Meridianville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green,
Harvest, Toney, Elkwood, Blanche, Fisk and Taft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, southern Madison and southeastern Morgan Counties through
400 PM CDT...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Morgan City, or 10 miles northwest of Arab, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Triana,
Morgan City, Somerville, Union Grove, Laceys Spring, Valhermoso
Springs and Farley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Voting rights advocates speak out against Alabama 'voter suppression bill'

  • Updated
  • 0

Voting rights groups are calling on Alabamians to urge their state lawmakers to vote "no" on a bill they say will make it difficult for certain people to vote.

The advocates claim HB209 violates the Voting Rights Act and disenfranchises hundreds of people. One of the biggest complaints from those who oppose the bill is that it would criminalize people who would help elderly individuals and disabled persons with absentee ballots.

Gloria Hollins was among many voting rights advocates who spoke in Huntsville on Wednesday at  Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center urging people to stand up against HB209.

In certain cases, HB209 would make it a felony for anyone to distribute, order, request, collect, or obtain an absentee ballot application or absentee ballot for someone else.

It also prohibits residents from receiving payment or paying someone else for those actions. There are some exceptions. HB209 does list people who are eligible to assist with absentee ballots including family members like parents, children, and grandparents. It also allows voters to receive assistance from election officials, probate judge, or a person who lives in their home as long as that person has lived with them for more than six months.

Robin Buckelew with the League of Women Voters of Alabama believes the bill makes it extremely difficult for those who are disabled in the state.

"How can a house bound person who lives alone vote if no close family members live nearby, and many older disabled people do not drive and do not have a computer. Think about the difficulties imposed on the blind or visually impaired," Buckelew said.

State Rep. Jamie Kiel of Russellville is a sponsor of the bill and said in a report by the Alabama Reflector that the bill is aimed at ensuring the voting process is as secure as possible. "I have seen other states that have problems with ballot harvesting as it is called, and I want to make sure that we are secure in Alabama, and I think this bill does that," Kiel said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

