...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Von Braun Center unveils new back-of-house area

VBC back-of-house lounge

 By Nicole Zedeck

The Von Braun Center unveiled their newest addition to the Propst Arena: a brand-new, back-of-house area that will cater to the big stars they hope to bring in the coming years.

The renovations include multiple locker rooms for sports teams, a full catering area, dressing rooms for the stars and even a massage area for celebrities who may have some knots after sitting on a tour bus all day.

It's all to make sure the VBC shines, from the ice rink to the back stage.

"It shows that we strive for excellence here," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. "You look at the back-of-house here. It's something that shows that this city is concerned about making sure it is the best it can be, and this is part of being the best."

It is the first renovation for the back-of-house area since it was built in the mid-1970s.

