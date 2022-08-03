Volunteers travel from Decatur to Kentucky to help flood victims as they rebuild, recover

A group of volunteers from Decatur loaded a trailer full of donations this week and traveled north to Kentucky, where they hoped to help provide relief to people who have lost everything as major floods swept through their communities.
WAAY 31's Nicole Zedeck and the StormTracker 31 powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet followed their journey. The volunteers, who are members of Project Unify, left Decatur Church of Christ at 8 a.m. Wednesday with two trailers.
One is full of donations — cleaning supplies, pet food, bottled water, snacks — while the other is full of cooking supplies and food for the volunteers.
The food trailer is driven by church deacon Doyle Rochester, who says the group's mission is about more than material support.
"We just want to help those people, and the main thing we want to do right now as we help them with their material needs is we want to address their spiritual needs," said Rochester.
He said the amount of donations they've received for the trip is really uplifting and shows how compassionate the Decatur community is.
"People are constantly coming by, bringing checks and dropping off supplies," said Rochester. "... We appreciate it so much. We couldn't do it without them."
Cody Michael, an outreach minister with Decatur Church of Christ, said it's a chance for people to be active in their faith.
"They get up and they get a chance to actually live some of what they believe, and say, 'Hey, we love people, and even though they're complete strangers, we want to send some of that love to them,'" said Michael. "And this is just one way to do that."
The volunteers' destination was Hazard Village Church of Christ in Kentucky, where they would meet with others and get to work.
That work will include handing out the items they've collected, repairing damaged homes and cleaning up the aftermath of the floods. For one volunteer, seeing the damage firsthand was heartbreaking.
"It's traumatic. It's very heartbreaking," said Justin Lendley, a member of Decatur Church of Christ. "... You hear the stories of people just not knowing where their loved ones are, seeing the mud in people's homes, and even if they were — you know, there was one home that was built, escalated to where hopefully flood waters wouldn't reach it, and there was still 2 feet of mud in that house."
However, Lendley said, being able to help those in need is one of the most rewarding experiences he could ask for. Over the next few days, he'll continue helping those impacted by the flooding, now with more volunteers and supplies.
Congregations across the country have come together to help the residents of Hazard, Kentucky.
"It really gives you ... a better outlook on mankind," said Bret Moore, a member of Waterloo Church of Christ in Edmond, Oklahoma. "There's a lot of good people out there that want to help people."
What brought them here
The final week of July brought catastrophic amounts of rain to eastern Kentucky, creating what Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has called "one of the most devastating deadly floods that we have seen in our history."
In a recent interview with CNN, he said thousands were affected, and flood waters swept some people miles away.
If they were able to return, it was often to find they had lost pictures, belongings, family heirlooms, vehicles and virtually anything else that had made their residence a home. For some, it will be an even longer wait to find out what damage awaits them, as washed-out bridges or roads prevent access to their homes.
In other cases, residents won't return home at all. As of Wednesday, the death toll in Kentucky had risen to nearly 40, though Beshear expected it could be weeks before a final toll could be announced, as hundreds remain unaccounted for.
Communities across the state are working to rebuild and clean up. In many places, they are facing additional hurdles as they work in summer heat despite little or no access to electricity, running water, money, medication or even groceries.
Beshear on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will make it easier for flood victims in 13 eastern Kentucky counties to replace lost driver’s licenses and other important documents at no cost, the governor’s office announced.
Some schools in eastern Kentucky were also destroyed, while others with damage are expected to delay the start of their school year, Kentucky Department of Education spokesperson Toni Tatman told CNN.
Many of the impacted schools were scheduled to welcome students back next week. Now, start dates will likely vary depending on individual districts and schools.
CNN contributed to this report.