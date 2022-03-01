Volunteers sought for Limestone County's Camp Hope

Hospice of Limestone County is gearing up to host a free, one-day summer camp for kids and teens who have experienced the death of a loved one, and volunteers are needed to help make it a success.
Camp Hope is an annual event aimed at helping children ages 5 to 15 as they continue to grieve. They’ll get to meet others in their age group who’ve experienced loss, make crafts and memory books, swim, fish and enjoy water slides and face painting.
Campers will also be paired with a buddy volunteer to hang out with and make the most of their day at camp. Camp Hope organizers want to pair each camper with their own buddy volunteer.
Volunteers must be at least 15 years old, complete one training session and complete paperwork. Just like for campers, the camp will provide lunch, a T-shirt and snacks from the volunteers.
To register as a volunteer or refer a camper, contact Emily Sandlin at 256-777-2807 or email ekphsandlin@yahoo.com. Camp is set for 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Camp Helen Baptist Campground, 14477 Baptist Camp Road, Harvest, though volunteers will be asked to show up one hour early and leave after the celebration service at 3 p.m.