Volunteers needed to help pack gifts for Huntsville children, Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots in Huntsville needs your help to pack gifts for children.
Coordinator Bobby Ray said the organization is in desperate need of volunteers this week.
Several local organizations stepped up Wednesday, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, Delta Theta Lambda chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Heals Inc. and Huntsville Parks and Recreation.
If you want to join the effort, just show up to the warehouse at 140 Research Boulevard in Madison between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday or Friday. Volunteers will also be needed Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.