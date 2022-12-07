 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Volunteers needed to help pack gifts for Huntsville children, Toys for Tots

  • Updated
  • 0
Volunteers pack gifts for Toys for Tots

Volunteers from several North Alabama organizations gathered Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to help pack gifts for the Huntsville division of Toys for Tots. More volunteers are needed Thursday, Friday and Sunday to finish the job.

 Courtesy Photo/Michelle Linville

Toys for Tots in Huntsville needs your help to pack gifts for children.

Coordinator Bobby Ray said the organization is in desperate need of volunteers this week.

Several local organizations stepped up Wednesday, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, Delta Theta Lambda chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Heals Inc. and Huntsville Parks and Recreation.

If you want to join the effort, just show up to the warehouse at 140 Research Boulevard in Madison between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday or Friday. Volunteers will also be needed Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.

Volunteers pack gifts for Toys for Tots

Volunteers from several North Alabama organizations gathered Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to help pack gifts for the Huntsville division of Toys for Tots.

