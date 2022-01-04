Volunteers needed for World Games 2022 in Birmingham

More than 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to make their way to Birmingham for 11 days of sporting competitions, and more than 500,000 spectators are expected to follow for the show.
To that end, The World Games 2022 and the Birmingham Organizing Committee are seeking about 3,300 volunteers to help make this year’s event the best it can be.
“This event will take a small army of people to unite and serve a common purpose,” said Kathy Boswell, executive vice president of community and volunteer engagement for The World Games 2022. “The customer service details are almost endless, and our goal is to provide an outstanding experience and memorable moments for our guests and athletes.”
Registration is now open for those who wish to take part. Volunteers must serve a minimum of 20 hours and can register as individuals or in groups. Each volunteer will get free tickets to select events, uniforms, shift meals and an appreciation party at the Games’ closing ceremony.
The World Games 2022 will be the first time a U.S. city has hosted The World Games since 1981, when the first edition was hosted in Santa Clara, California. The World Games is a multisport competition held every four years and includes sports like beach handball, archery, artistic roller skating, bowling, finswimming, tug of war and sumo, among others.
It is set for July 7–17.
