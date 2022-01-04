You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Volunteers needed for World Games 2022 in Birmingham

The World Games

Birmingham will host The World Games 2022 from July 7–17. More than 3,000 volunteers are needed for the event, which is expected to bring more than 3,600 athletes and more than 500,000 spectators from around the world.

More than 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to make their way to Birmingham for 11 days of sporting competitions, and more than 500,000 spectators are expected to follow for the show.

To that end, The World Games 2022 and the Birmingham Organizing Committee are seeking about 3,300 volunteers to help make this year’s event the best it can be.

“This event will take a small army of people to unite and serve a common purpose,” said Kathy Boswell, executive vice president of community and volunteer engagement for The World Games 2022. “The customer service details are almost endless, and our goal is to provide an outstanding experience and memorable moments for our guests and athletes.”

Registration is now open for those who wish to take part. Volunteers must serve a minimum of 20 hours and can register as individuals or in groups. Each volunteer will get free tickets to select events, uniforms, shift meals and an appreciation party at the Games’ closing ceremony.

The World Games 2022 will be the first time a U.S. city has hosted The World Games since 1981, when the first edition was hosted in Santa Clara, California. The World Games is a multisport competition held every four years and includes sports like beach handball, archery, artistic roller skating, bowling, finswimming, tug of war and sumo, among others.

It is set for July 7–17.

To learn more, click here. To register, click here.