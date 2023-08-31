Volunteers needed for Morgan County Mobility Missions

Two men in Morgan County hope to recruit more volunteers to help out those in need around the community!
Scotty Kelsoe and Matthew Mcmillan recently created a group called "Morgan County Mobility Missions."
This after they built a wheelchair ramp for a woman in Hartselle.
Kelsoe tells us he was contacted by dozens of people offering to donate materials following last week's build.
Right now, the duo are looking for volunteers to help clean up yards.
They are also looking for sponsors for at least 6 wheelchair ramp projects already on the books.
They're planning another build in Danville this weekend.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here to join the group's Facebook page.